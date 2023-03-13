European partners keen to boost cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas

The largest international observation mission for Kazakhstan’s parliamentary election will be represented by the OSCE, with around 400 observers presenting the international organization. According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, the international experts have recently commended the reform of the electoral system implemented in the country. To date, the European partners are expressing interest in building up bilateral cooperation, the relevant ministry notes. The Astana International Forum is expected to be held in June this year. Heads of state, government officials, representatives of major transnational companies and academia will attend the forum. In the near future, Kazakhstan expects high-level visits from the UK, the Czech Republic, Italy, Austria and other states.