Kazakhstan, South Korea intend to expand partnership in construction
Kazakhstan and South Korea intend to expand the strategic partnership, particularly, in the construction and environmental industries. The Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development and the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology concluded a memorandum of cooperation, which is of particular importance for the development of the infrastructure of Kazakhstan. Given the country’s large territory and different climatic conditions, certain building codes and standards are required. South Korea expressed interest in close cooperation between the scientific communities of the two states.