Transportation of Kazakhstan’s oil through Azerbaijan to begin in 2023

A test shipment of 7,000 tonnes of oil from the Kashagan oil and gas field is scheduled for March in the Aktau port. Next it will be exported through the Baku Port, the country's largest oil pipeline company reports. It bears noting that Kazakhstan’s hydrocarbons are transported both in the East-West and North-South directions. The southern route passes through Turkmenistan and Iran. It is worth pointing out that the parties have already held talks on transporting crude oil to Iran through Turkey.