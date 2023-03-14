Major gas fields to launch in Kazakhstan

Three major gas fields are planned to be launched in Kazakhstan in the next five years, the country's national gas company reports. Thus, this year it is planned to put into operation the Anabai field, which is expected to produce 16 million cubic meters of gas per year. The Barkhannaya field, which is anticipated to provide 48 million cubic meters of gas, will be commissioned in 2026. The Pridorozhnoye field will start its work in 2027. Gas production there is projected to reach 142 million cubic meters per year.