New special economic zones to be created in Kazakhstan

Two new special economic zones will be created in Kazakhstan, namely, in the Almaty and Turkistan regions, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development reports. According to the concept, production in the construction and manufacturing industries will be launched there. It bears noting that the special economic zones will operate under the new model. Particularly, a differentiated approach to granting benefits will be introduced. That is, participants can count on preferences depending on the investment made. This in turn will increase tax revenues to the state budget.