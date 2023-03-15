EDB: Kazakhstan’s GDP may grow 4.2% in 2023

Kazakhstan's GDP may increase by 4.2 percent in 2023, the experts of the Eurasian Development Bank forecast. According to their data, the country’s economy, which is considered to be the region’s major economy, is growing strongly. In January, economic indicators increased by 5.6 percent due to the recovery of the services sector. The highest growth rate was recorded in trade, as well as the information and communication sector. The production of goods, including in agriculture, has also increased. Construction volumes went up as well, mainly due to the commissioning of new housing. In addition, investment activity also continued to ramp up. The mining industry, agriculture, real estate transactions, transport and warehousing attracted the most investments.