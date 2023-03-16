Kazakhstan enhances its transit potential: three railway projects to be implemented by 2025

Major projects are being implemented in Kazakhstan to develop its transit potential. Three of them will be launched to expand railway routes, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development reports. Thus, the construction of second railway tracks on the Dostyk-Moiynty section will increase the volume of transit traffic and throughput capacity between China and Europe up to five times. The Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line will reduce the transit distance between Central Asia, Iran and the Persian Gulf countries. The third project will construct the Almaty bypass line. It will reduce the delivery time of goods from the Asia-Pacific region and China to Central Asia and Europe by one day. It bears noting that 13 international transport corridors pass through the territory of Kazakhstan, five of them are rail freight corridors. Over the past 15 years, US$35 billion has been invested in the industry.