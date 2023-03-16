Wind power plant to be built in Dzungarian Gate

The new renewable energy facility is set to appear in Kazakhstan. The construction of a wind power plant in the Zhetisu region with a capacity of one gigawatt is slated for 2025. The corresponding agreement has been signed between the representatives of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia. It is expected that the implementation of the project will enable to achieve the objectives stipulated in the Concept for Kazakhstan’s transition to a green economy, attract additional investment, as well as increase the generation of green energy.