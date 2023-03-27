Eurasian Development Bank to invest US$400 million in Central Asia’s water and energy complex

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is set to invest about US$400 million in Central Asia’s water and energy complex until 2026. The EDB representatives note that addressing the issues in the given area can increase the regional GDP growth rate by 1.5 percent per year. Besides, the EDB called on regional sector-based and multilateral international financial institutions, as well as governments of the Central Asian countries to resolve issues of the water and energy complex together. Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan already intend to adopt a joint statement on the basic principles of cooperation in this area. A list of projects has been compiled to provide Central Asia with the necessary amount of electricity and water.