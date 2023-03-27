Kazakhstan sees growth of pharmaceutical manufacturing

Pharmaceutical manufacturing has gone up in Kazakhstan. In January 2023 alone, the indicator reached 17 billion tenge, Energyprom.kz reports. This amount increased by 61 percent compared to the same period of 2022. Last year the overall production of pharmaceuticals reached 142 billion tenge. Kazakh residents mostly bought antibiotics. Output in this sector increased 1.5-fold in a year and reached 14 tonnes. Also, domestic sales of provitamins and vitamins grew by more than one and a half times to over 300 tonnes.