Kazakhstan starts transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline

The first batch of Kazakh oil produced at the Tengiz field has been shipped via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route. The contract signed earlier by the oil companies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan provides for transportation of 1.5 million tonnes of raw materials per year. The next batch of domestic oil is already being prepared for shipment. 12-14 tanker voyages have been planned from Aktau city to the Sangachal terminal via the Caspian Sea till the end of the year. It should be mentioned that the length of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline is 1,768 kilometers, and its throughput capacity is 50 million tonnes of oil per year.