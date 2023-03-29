Kazakhstan, China agree to implement projects worth US$565 million

Kazakhstan and China signed 16 bilateral agreements, including five commercial contracts worth over US$565 million. Six interregional agreements and five memorandums of understanding have also been concluded. Almaty city hosted the second cross-border cooperation dialogue between Kazakhstan and China. Kazakhstan is ready to export a wide range of industrial and agricultural commodities, a total of 135 items, worth more than US$1 billion to China. In particular, the country can export meat, fish, eggs and other products. Besides, Kazakhstan is ready to ramp up its annual wheat exports to China up to one million tonnes.