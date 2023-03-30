Kazakhstan ramps up goods exports

Kazakhstan has increased its export supplies to over US$84 billion last year. For the first time in the past ten years, this figure grew by 40 percent, the ranking.kz reports. China and Russia became the leading trading partners of Kazakhstan in 2022. The top five trade partners also included Italy, Turkey and South Korea. Kazakhstan has not only tapped into new markets, but also offered a diverse range of goods. Besides, commodity producers increased the volume of supplies of fish, vegetable oil and fat products.