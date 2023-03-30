EBRD to allocate US$150 million for implementation of green projects in Kazakhstan
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is ready to invest US$150 million in Kazakhstan to support environmentally friendly projects. Hundreds of large enterprises, medium-sized businesses and thousands of households countrywide will be able to participate in the new financing facility. It enables businesses to modernize production and increase energy efficiency of resources. The EBRD has invested over 10 billion euros in Kazakhstan’s economy through more than 300 projects to date.