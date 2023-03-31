Kazakh IT startup recognized as best in Central Asia

Kazakh IT startups have been named the best in the Central Asian region. They won three out of seven categories at the Central Asian Tech Awards in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. All of their authors are participants of the Astana Hub International Technopark. In particular, a domestic developer of an IT platform for the rail freight shipping arrangement and automation of business processes in the transport industry won the ‘Breakthrough of the Year’ nomination. The website enables companies to register shipments just in five minutes and track the movement of cargo on their smartphone or computer from anywhere. 95 percent of domestic cargo transportation in Kazakhstan are arranged online through this project. Moreover, the platform allows the country to become the transport and digital hub of Central Asia.

“In general, this project has a huge impact on the region, since the automatic system has established a network with all railway administrations, including Russian and China Railways. We have the most complete integration with these two states because we have data on all cargo operations from China and Russia to Kazakhstan, whereas our colleagues from China and Russia can see the cargo that is shipped from Kazakhstan. Extensive work is being carried out in relation to Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan,” said IT developer CEO Bakhyt Yerzhanov.

According to Yerzhanov, after winning the competition, the company also got a free trip to Silicon Valley in the U.S. A total of 114 entries were submitted for participation, 39 of them from Kazakhstan.

“We are very pleased to receive such great results from Astana Hub residents, our goal is to help them develop exports and bring them to international markets. To this end, we have a special preferential tax regime, as well as preferences and programs for the development of startups. The core mission of the Astana Hub, the largest International Technopark of IT startups in Central Asia, is to increase the export potential in the region, bringing IT exports to US$500 million by 2025,” noted Aigerim Aidarkhan, Acting Director of the International Relations and Investments Office at the Astana Hub.