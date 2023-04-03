IAEA: Kazakhstan achieves progress in its nuclear power infrastructure development

A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has assessed that Kazakhstan has made significant progress in the development of its nuclear infrastructure. It is noteworthy that the IAEA team visited Kazakhstan on a four-day mission, and noted that the country had fully implemented the recommendations in the areas of nuclear energy program coordination, emergency planning and radioactive waste management. It is worth mentioning that the IAEA mission conducted a review of the state of Kazakhstan's nuclear infrastructure back in 2016 and provided recommendations for further development of the industry.