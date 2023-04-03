90 billion tenge to be invested in construction of renewable energy facilities in Kazakhstan

Several more renewable energy facilities will be established in Kazakhstan. Thus, 12 large stations are planned to be commissioned in the Zhetisu region. According to the region’s governor’s office, a total of about 90 billion tenge will be invested in these projects. In particular, there are plans to launch a wind power plant, start the third stage of construction of a hydropower plant and the second and third stages of the Verkhne-Baskan hydroelectric power plant by the end of this year. Another four green projects are set to be implemented in 2024, with three more alternative energy facilities planned for the region in 2025. It is noteworthy that the country’s electricity generation forecast indicates that wind and solar energy will make up approximately 15 percent of total generation in 2035.