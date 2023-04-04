Kazakh government reviews implementation of instructions given by President Tokayev

Kazakhstan intends to actively develop rural border areas for the next four years. 290 projects are planned to be implemented in 140 border villages under the ‘Auyl-Yel Besigi’ program this year, Kazakh Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov announced at the government’s meeting. Today government members discussed measures to implement instructions given by the Head of State at the opening of the first session of the Parliament of the eighth convocation. A special action plan that covers eight areas has been developed for this purpose. According to Kuantyrov, the areas assigned to the ministry include the development of a comprehensive plan to support small and medium-sized businesses, effective public finance management, as well as creation of new models of tax and tariff policy. The minister highlighted that a number of measures have been proposed to improve energy efficiency and rational consumption of commercial gas and announced plans to launch differentiated gas tariffs in the country.

“Such measures as the introduction of differentiated tariffs for large commercial enterprises and for the population, as well as reduction in wholesale prices in regional differences will improve gas economy, reduce the deficit in domestic consumption and establish a socially fair gas price,” Kuantyrov noted.