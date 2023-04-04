FDI inflow to Kazakhstan hits 10-year high

Last year, the gross foreign direct investment inflow to Kazakhstan reached US$28 billion, representing an increase of nearly 18 percent compared to 2021. This is the record figure for the last decade, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry. Most of the investments came from the Netherlands, the U.S., Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, South Korea, and China, with a slightly smaller investment inflow from France, the UK, and Germany. These funds were directed towards various sectors such as mining and manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, scientific and technological innovations, transport, and warehousing. The Atyrau and East Kazakhstan regions, as well as Almaty and Astana cities, received the largest portion of the investment. It is worth noting that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to attract at least US$150 billion of foreign investment to the country within the next seven years.