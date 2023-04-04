Kazakhstan-Indonesia trade turnover stands at around US$400 million

Kazakhstan intends to expand areas of cooperation with Indonesia. In particular, it is planned to conclude the free trade agreement that will allow domestic goods to enter the foreign market in a duty-free regime. It is worth mentioning that currently, the trade turnover between the two countries stands at about US$400 million. Kazakhstan supplies Indonesia with ferroalloys, asbestos, electrical equipment, and other products. In turn, Indonesia exports household appliances and cars to Kazakhstan. It is worth reminding that the first round of free trade agreement talks between the EAEU member states and Indonesia is currently underway in Jakarta. The parties plan to discuss a number of sections of the future agreement, including trade in goods, rules of origin, technical barriers, intellectual property issues, application of safeguards, and other relevant issues.