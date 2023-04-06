Kazakh government reviews mining and metallurgical industry development

Kazakhstan intends to introduce international standards in geological exploration. Measures for the development of the mining and metallurgical complex were discussed at a government meeting chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. The agenda included plans to improve the efficiency of field development and attract investment in the industry. The Prime Minister underscored the need to balance the interests of the state and business in the implementation of new initiatives and projects in the sector. Following the meeting, a number of instructions were given to the authorized state bodies.