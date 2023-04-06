Kazakhstan to open another dry port on border with China

Kazakhstan will open another dry port and build a logistics park on the border with China. According to the governor’s office of the Abai region, these two facilities will be connected to a railway line on the route Ayagoz-Bakhty-Tacheng operating in the North-South direction. The project will be put into action at the end of the year and is expected to contribute to trade growth. Overall, the trade turnover between the Abai region and China reached US$36 million in 2022. Of these, exports of domestic goods totaled US$25 million. The Ayagoz-Bakhty railway will be 270 kilometers long, as reported earlier. The project is expected to relieve the border railway stations Dostyk and Altynkol.