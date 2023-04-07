World Bank forecasts Kazakhstan’s economic growth to accelerate to 3.5% in 2023

The World Bank predicts that Kazakhstan's GDP will accelerate to 3.5 percent in 2023 and four percent in 2024. According to the updated forecast of the international financial institution, this will be possible largely due to activity in the hydrocarbon sector, specifically from an increase in oil production. In addition, foreign direct investment in mining, as well as financing of the Government’s affordable housing programme will continue. Overall, according to the forecasts of the World Bank, inflation in Kazakhstan is expected to decrease. It is worth reminding that in 2022, Kazakhstan's GDP grew by 3.2 percent.