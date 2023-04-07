Business incubator selection competition to be held in Kazakhstan

Competition for the selection of business incubators kicks off in Kazakhstan. It is aimed at enhancing support for entrepreneurship, as well as training qualified personnel for the SME sector. The competition is open to all who have interesting and viable startups, regardless of the industry. They will be evaluated on such criteria as innovativeness, commercial attractiveness and scaling potential. It bears noting that representatives of Kazakhstan’s business incubators will be able to submit applications from April 10 to May 10.

“The program is operated by QazInnovations National Agency, which plans to host the competition among all the incubators of the country this year. Participants will be able to submit an application and pitch their ideas to the council. The latter will identify the winners of the most promising incubators, who have a pool of projects, extensive experience and a qualified team. This year, the business incubator support program is expected to support seven or ten incubators, which in turn will incubate from ten to 20 startup ideas. After that, alumni of this incubation program can compete for state grants, receive private investment or start their projects themselves, having found its pros and cons,” Daniyar Bektenov, Director of Center for Advanced Development at the QazInnovations National Agency, said.