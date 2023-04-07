National Bank of Kazakhstan holds base rate at 16.75%

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has decided to keep the current base rate of 16.75 percent for the second time this year. According to the monetary regulator, this decision is a reasonable one, given that inflation has begun to slow down, and economic growth is in line with expectations, but at the same time there are still pro-inflationary risks. Further decisions on the base rate will depend on the updated forecast, which will be released in May, taking into account new data, including fuel and utility prices. It should be noted that the National Bank of Kazakhstan will announce its next decision on the base rate on May 26.