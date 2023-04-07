Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek

The Kazakh capital attracted 200 billion tenge in investments in the first three months of this year, representing a 20 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek reported to the Head of State. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on the socio-economic and infrastructural development of the capital. In particular, the construction progress of pumping and gas thermal stations, thermal power plants, medical centers, gas infrastructure development in the districts and measures for improving the city. Zhenis Kassymbek further announced plans to build 6,500 social apartments this year and revealed that 24 schools with a total of 90,000 seats are currently in the design phase. The meeting concluded with President Tokayev giving a number of instructions for the further development of the capital.

“The Head of State was briefed on the socio-economic development results for the first quarter. Overall, a positive trend can be observed in all sectors of the economy, specifically in terms of investment attraction, with a growth rate exceeding 20 percent. The Head of State was also updated on the progress of engineering and social infrastructure construction,” said Kassymbek.