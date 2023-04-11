Kazakhstan attracts record foreign direct investment

Kazakhstan received a total of US$28 billion in foreign direct investment last year, which represents a nearly 18 percent increase compared to 2021. This is a record figure for the last decade, according to the Kazakh government’s press service. The majority of the investments came from the Netherlands, followed by the U.S., Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, South Korea, China, France, the UK, and Germany. The most significant proportion of investments was channeled into the mining and manufacturing industries, wholesale and retail trade, professional, scientific and technical activities, transport, warehousing, construction, and other areas.