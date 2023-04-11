Microsoft to open multi-regional hub in Kazakhstan

Microsoft is set to open a multi-regional hub in Kazakhstan. Along with the Central Asian countries, it will cover Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Mongolia and Pakistan. As noted in the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, the localization of Microsoft’s operations will turn Kazakhstan into a center of attraction for technologies and advanced solutions on a regional scale. The establishment of the hub is also expected to become a driver of human capital development and strengthening the national economy by promoting the production and export of products from non-primary technology industries.

“Microsoft views Kazakhstan as a reliable and promising partner in all areas, which will enable the country to become a regional leader. The establishment of communication channels with the head office will ensure the prompt resolution of issues and supply of technologies. In addition, the hub will oversee policy implementation in a number of regions it will be in charge of,” said Yersultan Yermanov, Spokesperson for the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.