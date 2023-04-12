Kazakhstan plans to increase aluminum processing fivefold by 2029

Kazakhstan has established a pool of 20 projects to increase aluminum processing fivefold by 2029. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the planned projects will allow to increase the in-depth processing of aluminum by five times, lead by four and copper by 13 times. The production of finished products will also grow. As noted by the ministry, small industrial zones will be launched to provide the projects with infrastructure financed by the Industrial Development Fund. In general, Kazakhstan is set to launch over 800 investment projects within five years. Their total amount will exceed 33 trillion tenge.