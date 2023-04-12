Bilateral trade volume between Kazakhstan, Russia exceeds US$26 billion

For the first time in the history of bilateral relations, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia hit a record high of over US$26 billion. The two countries have the potential and prerequisites for bringing mutual trade to US$30 billion in the near future, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu announced during his official visit to Moscow.

“As known, the Presidents set the corresponding task for the governments of the two countries. This is a painstaking and essential work, which we intend to continue by leveraging the potential of the Kazakh-Russian intergovernmental commission as well as forums of interregional cooperation,” Nurtleu said.

The parties discussed some pressing issues related to the development prospects of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation and bilateral interaction within such integration organizations as the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization. They focused on forging interregional and border interaction, developing trade, economic and investment cooperation and implementing joint projects in various sectors. Following the meeting, the parties signed the Action plan for cooperation between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia for 2023-2024.