Kazakhstan develops new comprehensive plan to boost mechanical engineering
A new comprehensive plan for the development of mechanical engineering is currently being developed in Kazakhstan, the press service of the country’s Prime Minister reports. The upcoming five years will focus on boosting the engineering industry’s output, attracting investment, developing production and export opportunities, expanding sales markets for domestic products and improving the system for training qualified personnel for the industry. The implementation of the comprehensive plan is expected to bring the domestic engineering industry to a fundamentally new level of development.