Kazakhstan – EAEU trade turnover continues to grow

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EAEU countries reached US$4.133 billion in January-February 2023, representing an almost six percent increase in nominal terms compared to the same period last year, according to the Bureau of National Statistics. Kazakhstan’s exports of goods to the EAEU countries exceeded US$1.5 billion in the same two-month period. The export of chemical elements saw the largest increase, surging 5.6 times as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.