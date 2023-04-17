Қазақша Русский English Кыргызча Ўзбекча

Kazakhstan may build new oil pipeline
Kazakhstan may build new oil pipeline

The construction of a new oil pipeline in Kazakhstan is currently under review. According to the Kazakh Energy Ministry, the country continues to diversify its oil export routes and develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The study, analysis and other necessary measures will take some time. The ministry will consider the development of additional routes taking into account their potential, economic feasibility and technical factors, as well as the growth of oil production in Kazakhstan.



