Kazakhstan to export 600 containers of lentils to Turkey
Kazakhstan is boosting its agricultural exports, with legumes being in high demand in foreign markets. The country is planning to export lentils to Turkey. A corresponding agreement for shipment of 15,000 tonnes of the product has already been signed. The first batch is ready for transportation in special containers. Experts note that the potential for the production and sale of legumes in Kazakhstan is high enough, many farms are currently switching to their cultivation.