Park of Nuclear Technologies prepares its products for export

Eurasian National University scientists have come up with a unique technology for the production of heavy-duty cable, whose main advantage is high heat resistance. It is planned to be manufactured at the Park of Nuclear Technologies in the Abai region leveraging the most advanced radiation methods to produce materials useful in the construction, agricultural, chemical and metallurgical industries. In particular, an eco-product that has such properties as strength, elasticity and resistance to solar radiation is produced using radiation processing of special grades of rubber with polymer additives. The facility also manufactures a unique hydro, noise and heat insulator capable of reducing heat loss by 30 percent and an innovative hydrogel to increase crop yield and resistance to drought. All products of the Park of Nuclear Technologies are aimed at commercialization and innovative production, with further plans to tap into domestic and foreign markets.

“This year, we will launch the production of radiation-modified cable conductors, which are very much in demand both in Kazakhstan and abroad. The cable types we are about to produce at first are submersible oil pump cables and cables for solar power plants, the highly sought-after products at present as well. One of the special requirements for these cables is their thermal resistance. We have an established market with great demand for these products. Therefore, it was quite easy to attract an investor, a cable factory that is interested in manufacturing the products, which will be launched this year. We also make different types of products along with cables, for example, for the energy and oil and gas industries,” said Alexander Borissenko, chairman of the Park of Nuclear Technologies.