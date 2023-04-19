Kazakhstan develops concept for National Fund asset management

Kazakhstan is set to increase the assets of the National Fund to US$100 billion by 2030. These funds are planned to be used for the implementation of the National Fund for Children program. A special concept of asset management, designed for a period of seven years, is currently being developed in the country. According to the document, bonds will account for the lion's share or 60 percent of the savings portfolio, 30 percent are securities, and about ten percent - gold and other alternative assets. It bears noting that the new distribution also involves the expansion of the portfolio with government securities of developed countries, as well as other securities. The concept itself lays the foundations for the investment process and determines the performance indicators of asset management. The document has been published on the Open Legal Acts portal and is available for public discussion.