Largest Chinese marketplace keen to promote Kazakh products

One of the largest Chinese marketplaces is interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan, on which platform domestic products may soon appear for sale. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration, over one million types of goods are listed on that website today. 10 Kazakhstan’s enterprises producing vegetable oil, confectionery, beverages, and other food items took part in negotiating future deals with the marketplace. Experts say that the e-commerce market has certain prospects. Last year, the market volume amounted to 1.3 trillion tenge in Kazakhstan.