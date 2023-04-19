Foreign investors set to open new projects in southern Kazakhstan

Foreign investors are set to launch two green projects in Kazakhstan. A 50-megawatt solar power plant is currently under construction in the Turkistan region. According to the local authorities, an Italian investor is participating in the implementation of the project, which is estimated to cost 12.5 billion tenge. Commissioning of the plant is slated for the first half of 2023. The second renewable energy project, a 20-megawatt solar station worth nine billion tenge, is being implemented with the participation of an investor from Russia and is expected to begin operating this year.