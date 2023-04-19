18.3 trillion tenge to be attracted to Kazakhstan’s economy in 2023

Kazakhstan will launch 170 new industrial investment projects worth about one trillion tenge this year, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stated at a meeting on the country’s socio-economic development. This year it is planned to attract more than 18 trillion tenge of investment to Kazakhstan’s economy, Smailov stated. A national pool out of 873 investment projects amounting to over 28.1 trillion tenge is currently being worked out. Besides, the country’s Prime Minister stated that the implementation of projects in the oil and gas sector is underway, particularly, at the Karachaganak oil and gas field, where a project for the preparation of commercial gas with a capacity of four billion cubic meters per year is being worked out. A gas processing plant with a capacity of more than one billion cubic meters is being built at the Kashagan oil and gas field. Smailov added that the issue of building a new plant with a capacity four times higher is under consideration.