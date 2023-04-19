Kazakh President holds meeting on socio-economic development

As an oil and gas country, Kazakhstan should adapt to the current geo-economic situation, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated today at a meeting on the socio-economic development of the country. The Head of State outlined a number of tasks, such as preventing rising prices for food products, developing the agro-industrial complex, ramping up domestic production, as well as increasing the real income of citizens. President Tokayev also noted that it is important to pursue a balanced macroeconomic policy and ensure access to quality medicine and education. In addition, new factories must be established in the country. Also, domestic banks should be involved in creating favorable conditions for business and investment. The Head of State emphasized that the tax policy that plays a special role should be flexible. At the same time, these and other issues cannot be resolved without improving public administration, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.