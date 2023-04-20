Kazakhstan signs Country Program Framework with International Atomic Energy Agency

Kazakhstan and the International Atomic Energy Agency signed the Country Program Framework for 2023-2028, the Kazakh Energy Ministry reports. The program serves as a basis for medium-term planning of technical cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA. It outlines four priority areas, including nuclear power infrastructure, nuclear and radiation safety, food security and nuclear medicine. The program also takes into account the status of Kazakhstan as a country that plans to build its first nuclear power plant. The transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources is expected to support the country's national development goals. Kazakhstan has been cooperating with the IAEA since 1994.