Kazakhstan to build regional data hub

Kazakhstan is set to allocate about 153 billion tenge of private investment for the construction of a regional data hub capable of processing eight percent of transit data from the total Asia-Europe traffic. Personal data protection will be funded as well. The data center envisages the installing of Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication lines, which will be commissioned in December 2025. The main underwater cable route will connect the Aktau port and Siyazan, while the reserve one - the Kuryk port and Buznov. The preliminary cost of the project is estimated at US$40 million.

“There is a close link between the data center and fiber-optic communication lines. Most services will be provided online. At the same time, offline data processing will be highly stable. Therefore, the processed data must be transmitted with minimum delay and maximum preservation of data quality and integrity. To this end, a high-speed backbone network is very important. The regional digital hub is necessary to receive, process and store transit traffic data of Europe and East Asia, at this point in Kazakhstan,” said Abilkair Bolatbayev, spokesperson for the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.