Kazakhstan’s exports to China reaches US$13.2 billion in 2022

The trade between China, Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries grew by nearly a third last year and exceeded US$32 billion. The mutual trade between Kazakhstan and China hit a record high of more than US$24 billion. Exports of domestic products to China also increased by more than one third to US$13.2 billion. The demand for Chinese goods in Kazakhstan is growing as well. Imports grew by 33.5 percent, totaling US$11 billion. Besides, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration, the country is ready to supply the Chinese market with a wide range of industrial and agricultural goods in 135 additional commodity items worth over US$1 billion.