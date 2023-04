Kazakhstan has recorded almost a 67 percent increase in new car sales over a three month period this year. More than 37,000 cars were sold in total. In the first two months of 2023, the country produced over 19,000 cars, which is 36.7 percent more than the figure registered over the same period last year, Energyprom.kz reports. Passenger cars accounted for the largest proportion, with 17,500 units produced in January and February this year.