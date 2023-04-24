Zhambyl region plans to launch new green projects

New green projects, namely wind and solar power plants, are planned to be commissioned in the Zhambyl region. In the first stage, the capacity of the solar power plant may reach 100 megawatts. The production of solar panels is also planned to be launched with a Turkish investor, the press service of the local office reports. Today the region ranks first in Kazakhstan in terms of renewable capacity, with 21 facilities generating 451.3 megawatts in total. Among them are six hydropower plants with a total capacity of 24.4 megawatts, nine wind power plants with a capacity of 175.65 megawatts and six solar power plants with a capacity of 251.25 megawatts. They generate up to 20 percent of the country's renewable electricity.