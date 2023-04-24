Investment in fixed assets in Kazakhstan up 16% in first quarter of 2023

Investment in fixed assets in Kazakhstan surged by 16 percent in the first quarter of this year alone, reaching 2.74 trillion tenge. According to the Bureau of National Statistics, the industrial sector received the majority of these funds. Thus, more than half of the investments were directed towards construction and major repairs of buildings and structures. The Atyrau region led the way in attracting investments among all the regions, accounting for 25 percent of the total investments, followed by Almaty and Astana cities.