Kazakh government reviews measures for implementation of instructions set by President

Kazakhstan is set to launch over 800 investment projects worth over 33 trillion tenge by 2029. A total of 122 projects in mechanical engineering, construction, metallurgy and light industry are aimed at deeper localization and high value-added goods production. Besides, new facilities generating 17.3 gigawatts will be commissioned by 2035 to cover the nation’s growing electricity demand. This was reported at the government’s meeting in Astana, dedicated to measures for the implementation of the instructions given by the Kazakh President. The Cabinet of Ministers focused on drinking water supply. To date, as noted by the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, almost 5,000 villages have access to water supply services. Their number is planned to be brought up to 100 percent by the end of 2025. The meeting participants also paid special attention to food security issues. 97 new facilities for storing over 342,000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables are set to be built in Kazakhstan by 2025. According to Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, one of the government's primary tasks is to cut the country's inflation rate twofold by the end of the year. At the same time, the modernization of tax, budgetary and tariff policies must take into account the interests of citizens and businesses.

“All newly introduced tools and mechanisms should be flexible and incentive-based. Many complaints from the population should be addressed in a preventive, proactive manner. This applies particularly to the healthcare, education and labor sectors. A one-stop center for citizens will serve as a point of direct communication between them and the first heads of government agencies to resolve civil issues. Every instruction of the Head of State must be fulfilled promptly and effectively,” Smailov said.