President Tokayev receives Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. As noted by the Head of State, the first official visit of the high-ranking guest to Kazakhstan will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. The parties discussed prospects for enhancing cooperation, including in trade and economic, investment, and transport and logistics sectors. The Kazakh President expressed readiness to provide all-round support to Czech investors across various domains. On his part, Petr Fiala emphasized that Kazakhstan is an important partner for the Czech Republic, and cooperation between the two countries is one of the most important pillars of EU-Central Asia relations. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also took the opportunity to convey his warm congratulations to Petr Pavel on his election as the President of the Czech Republic.

“Hopefully, I will be able to meet him here one day in Kazakhstan, and to host his state visit. This January, we marked a milestone date – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries. We have a lot of opportunities. As far as our economic cooperation is concerned, your business delegation as well as other people relating to, who are involved in this kind of or in this area of cooperation between both countries can count on us. Because we will do our best and our outmost in order to support and assist your businessmen,” Tokayev said.