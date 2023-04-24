Kazakhstan, Czech Republic sign number of agreements at Kazakh-Czech business forum

A large transport and logistics company of the Czech Republic is set to localize the motor vehicle body assembly in Kazakhstan. The corresponding agreement has been signed by the parties during the Kazakh-Czech business forum in the city of Astana today. A few more agreements were concluded in other areas as well, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on military-technical cooperation and an agreement on cooperation between the Committee of Forestry and Wildlife of the country’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources with the Prague Zoo. The latter provides for the protection of endangered species, particularly Przewalski’s horses.

“We have signed a memorandum on returning Przewalski’s horses to Kazakhstan, where they lived 2,000-3,000 years ago. Once all the sites are checked and the infrastructure is prepared, we will bring the horses from Hungary, Germany and other countries to Prague. And finally, transportation from the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan will commence,” said Prague Zoo Director Miroslav Bobek.

The volume of mutual trade between the two countries exceeded US$370 million last year, representing an almost 70 percent increase compared to 2021. Since 2005, the Czech Republic has invested over US$12 million in Kazakhstan’s economy.