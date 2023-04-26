Inflow of investments into Kazakhstan reaches record US$28 billion in 2022

Last year, capital investments in Kazakhstan’s economy reached a record high, totaling US$28 billion. According to the Kazakh Invest National Company, this has become the highest rate over the past 10 years. It bears noting that with the assistance of the national company, more than 40 projects with foreign participation are planned to be launched in the country this year. These projects include the production of confectionery and bakery products in Almaty city and agricultural machinery in the north of the country, as well as electricity generation through solar power stations in the Turkistan region. Poland, Germany and Italy are among the investors. Additionally, there are 46 already commissioned projects with foreign participation totaling US$4.1 billion. All this is the result of fruitful work, Kazakh Invest notes. Last year, the company organized over 200 investor visits to the country's regions. During these visits, foreign guests were able to observe special economic zones and industrial facilities, as well as hold meetings with potential partners.